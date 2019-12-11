KEARNEY, Neb. — Five of six youths who escaped Tuesday night from the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center in Kearney were apprehended, but authorities were still seeking one of the escapees Wednesday morning.

The escapee who remained at large was described as a 5-foot-10-inch tall male, weighing 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and wearing a green sweatshirt and bluejeans.

The Buffalo Watch notification system warned Kearney residents to dial 911 immediately if they encounter the escapee. The notification said seven teens escaped from the facility Tuesday, but according to Lee Rettig, a spokesperson with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services who oversees the youth center, the correct number of escapees was six.

According to the alert, there were several male escapees of unknown race. They left the youth center on foot around 8 p.m. Tuesday and were wearing black jackets, green shirts and bluejeans.

