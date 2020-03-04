A 36-year-old Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony after another man was stabbed Tuesday night in a dispute over property.

Terence A. Crayton Jr., 26, of Omaha, was found with stab wounds near 114th Street and West Maple Road, an Omaha police spokesman said. Crayton told officers he fled in a vehicle after being injured just before midnight in an apartment at 11316 Birch Plaza. 

Crayton was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition, police said. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.

Officers determined that Crayton had been injured in a dispute over damaged property that turned into a physical fight. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started