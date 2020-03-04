A 36-year-old Omaha man was arrested on suspicion of assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony after another man was stabbed Tuesday night in a dispute over property.
Terence A. Crayton Jr., 26, of Omaha, was found with stab wounds near 114th Street and West Maple Road, an Omaha police spokesman said. Crayton told officers he fled in a vehicle after being injured just before midnight in an apartment at 11316 Birch Plaza.
Crayton was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition, police said. His injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
Officers determined that Crayton had been injured in a dispute over damaged property that turned into a physical fight.
