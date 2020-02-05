A Norfolk man pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder of a woman from Yankton, S.D., in 2018. 

Joseph Lloyd James, 48, will be sentenced in May to a mandatory life sentence. 

On Nov. 4, 2018, Phyllis Hunhoff left her mother's home in Utica, South Dakota, at 10 p.m. and headed for Yankton, officials said. She regularly called her mother after driving home, but did not that night. 

James and another man encountered Hunhoff outside of her mother's home and went inside Hunhoff's car. The three drove to Norfolk and arrived about 11 p.m. Then, James drove the car with Hunhoff to the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Knox County, Nebraska, officials said.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2018, James stabbed Hunhoff with a knife and strangled her. Officials said she died from blood loss and strangulation. 

James then drove to a gas station, filled up the car and drove away, video surveillance showed. He returned and pumped gasoline into a plastic bottle.

James drove to a wooded location on the reservation and set fire to Hunhoff's body and car. Then he fled.  

Santee Police found a shirt in a trash can that James was wearing during the slaying. Hunhoff's DNA was on that shirt. James' DNA was on the clothing Hunhoff was wearing.   

"So long as our Native American partners face terrible crimes like this on reservation land, the FBI stands ready to work alongside them as we together seek justice for all," FBI Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson said in a press release.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 10

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started