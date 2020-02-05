A Norfolk man pleaded guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder of a woman from Yankton, S.D., in 2018.
Joseph Lloyd James, 48, will be sentenced in May to a mandatory life sentence.
On Nov. 4, 2018, Phyllis Hunhoff left her mother's home in Utica, South Dakota, at 10 p.m. and headed for Yankton, officials said. She regularly called her mother after driving home, but did not that night.
James and another man encountered Hunhoff outside of her mother's home and went inside Hunhoff's car. The three drove to Norfolk and arrived about 11 p.m. Then, James drove the car with Hunhoff to the Santee Sioux Indian Reservation in Knox County, Nebraska, officials said.
In the early morning hours of Nov. 5, 2018, James stabbed Hunhoff with a knife and strangled her. Officials said she died from blood loss and strangulation.
James then drove to a gas station, filled up the car and drove away, video surveillance showed. He returned and pumped gasoline into a plastic bottle.
James drove to a wooded location on the reservation and set fire to Hunhoff's body and car. Then he fled.
Santee Police found a shirt in a trash can that James was wearing during the slaying. Hunhoff's DNA was on that shirt. James' DNA was on the clothing Hunhoff was wearing.
"So long as our Native American partners face terrible crimes like this on reservation land, the FBI stands ready to work alongside them as we together seek justice for all," FBI Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson said in a press release.
Two former Husker players now charged with first-degree sexual assault texted each other about telling the truth about their sexual encounter with a woman, according to a court document.
A surveillance camera recorded a young man painting a swastika on the front door of the South Street Temple at 2061 S. 20th St. A swastika also was painted on the synagogue's steps. Lincoln police are investigating the incident as a hate crime.
The officers were identified earlier as Joshua Ames, Jacob Sunderman and Matthew Ajuoga. Ames was shot in the leg during a New Years Eve incident and was later taken to a hospital, where he was treated and released.
Since the beginning of 2014, at least 56 certified Nebraska educators were caught having inappropriate communication or sexual contact with students. Their misconduct ranged from sexual intercourse with a student to dinner and a movie with a student.
Richard L. McIntyre, 57, was run over last Feb. 3 by a Ford F-250 pickup truck. He had been walking to get a pack of cigarettes near 84th and Q Streets. The pickup driver, 44-year-old Michael W. Sullivan, drove off and didn't turn himself in until nine days later.
