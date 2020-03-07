She has similar face and neck tattoos as her one-time paramour and husband. Now she has similar surroundings.
Chalonda Jenkins, who was married to Nikko Jenkins and was suspected of being with him in a nonfatal shooting during his murder spree in Omaha in August 2013, was sent to prison last week.
Chalonda seemed surprised she was going away. On Tuesday, she walked in, as free as a bailed-out convicted felon can be, to a courtroom that was flanked with four Douglas County sheriff’s deputies, responsible for providing courthouse security.
“Why so many of you,” she said to the deputies.
“We just wanted to see you,” a deputy quipped.
He was joking. Kind of. District Judge Greg Schatz soon sentenced Chalonda to the equivalent of one year in prison for being a felon in possession of brass knuckles, which are considered a deadly weapon under Nebraska law.
It’s the third time she’s been to the Nebraska Women’s Correctional Facility in York in her turbulent adulthood.
Her criminal justice printout reflects a life of chaos: protection orders, petty crimes, felony theft and felony terroristic threats, paternity and, yes, maternity actions. In a child-support action filed in January, a man who fathered a child with Jenkins while she was still married to Nikko wrote that their 2-year-old son lived solely with him and asked a judge to order her to pay child support.
It appears, from their divorce papers, that Nikko and Chalonda had no children together. Nor does it appear from court records that Nikko has any children.
The couple were suspected of sharing in one crime together, during the vicious and fleeting four weeks of freedom that Nikko has had in his adult life.
Released in late July 2013 after two carjackings he committed as a teen, Nikko Jenkins’ ensuing spree has been well-documented. With the help of his sisters, uncle, cousin and mother, he killed Jorge Cajiga-Ruiz and Juan Uribe-Pena in Spring Lake Park on Aug. 11; Curtis Bradford near 18th and Clark Streets on Aug. 19; and Andrea Kruger on Aug. 21.
He now is on death row for those killings.
But less publicized — and first revealed by The World-Herald — Nikko and Chalonda Jenkins were suspects in the shootings of an Omaha man who was believed to be a gang rival of Nikko Jenkins, and two Omaha women who were with that rival.
One of the women barely survived — in fact, detectives were told she might not make it. According to one detective’s report, Chalonda Jenkins, then still married to Nikko, “acknowledged being present during a shooting in which Nikko Jenkins was named as a possible shooter of three people, none of whom died. She (Chalonda) observed Mr. Jenkins shooting at a car and at (two women) outside the car.”
The two women ended up hospitalized. Doctors feared that one — Shamecha Holloway, then 38 — would die. One bullet ripped through her lung. Another lodged less than 2 inches from her spinal cord. After a lengthy hospital stay, she survived.
Neither Nikko nor Chalonda was charged in that crime.
The couple were married Feb. 6, 2010, at the Tecumseh State Prison, when Chalonda was just 19.
