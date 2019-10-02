Shooting near 32nd and L Streets leaves one dead

A shooting at a convenience store near 32nd and L Streets left one person dead Wednesday evening, according to police dispatch reports.

The shooting at a QuickTrip gas station was called in to police about 7:30 p.m.

As of 8 p.m., Omaha police were using dogs to attempt to locate the shooting suspect, who possibly fled north.

— Jessica Wade

Fatal stabbing was done in self-defense, police say

A fatal stabbing that occurred Saturday night near 33rd and Howard Streets was done in self-defense, according to Omaha police.

About 10:30 p.m. Saturday, stabbing victim Shane E. Inks, 31, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center, where he later died.

Nolan King, 19, was initially taken into police custody and was released after police determined that he was the victim of an assault by Inks and 21-year-old Chloe Ulrich.

Ulrich was arrested in the assault Monday and was released Tuesday after posting 10% of her $50,000 bail.

A court affidavit says Ulrich had been in a relationship with both King and Inks. Ulrich and Inks both lured King to the area Saturday with intent to cause bodily harm.

King was found at the scene with blunt-force trauma to the head and body, according to the affidavit.

— Jessica Wade

Man is shot near 75th and Hartman

A man was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in serious condition after he was shot Wednesday night, said Omaha Police Lt. Nick Muller.

The shooting occurred near 75th Street and Hartman Avenue about 9:30 p.m.

Scanner traffic indicated that the man was shot in the back.

