metro area

Authorities investigate shooting near Offutt

Sarpy County authorities responded Saturday night to a shooting in an Offutt Air Force Base community.

The shooting occurred about 8:30 p.m. in the Rising View community near 34th Street and Castle Drive.

Sarpy County dispatch was unable to confirm initial reports of two deaths.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 45

— Jessica Wade

Body is found in Omaha home after fire in kitchen

Omaha firefighters found one person dead after putting out a house fire Friday night near 126th Street and Augusta Avenue.

A neighbor called authorities about 11:25 p.m. to report a fire in the home’s kitchen, according to a Douglas County dispatcher. Investigators said they had information that a person was possibly trapped inside.

Firefighters extinguished the flames in about 10 minutes. They found the victim in the kitchen and pronounced the person dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the cause of death has not been released. No other people were injured. — Sierra Karst

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.