Two Lincoln residents took their neighbor's belongings after he had been away on a work trip for two weeks, thinking he had moved out. 

A 36-year-old man who lives in an apartment near 12th and B Streets told officers that he returned to his residence about 11 a.m. Wednesday after his trip and found that he was missing about $1,100 worth of items. 

He went upstairs to speak to his neighbor, a 57-year-old woman, and saw that his bed was set up in her living room. He also noticed his television, pots, pans, dishes and microwave were in her kitchen.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.

The woman and her roommate, a 55-year-old man, said it was a "misunderstanding" and they thought the neighbor had moved out.

The two told Lincoln police that their neighbor's door was unlocked and that's why they thought it was OK to take the things.

The 36-year-old got back some of his belongings, police said, but not all of them. 

The two neighbors were arrested on suspicion of burglary. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 10

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription