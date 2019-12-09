Gunshots that neighbors said came from a passing car Sunday afternoon sent people in the Minne Lusa area scrambling to check for damage to homes and vehicles. 

A 20-year-old woman, who is seven months pregnant, told police that she was getting out of her car about 3:30 p.m. Sunday just northwest of Minne Lusa Elementary School when she heard gunshots. The woman, who dove to the ground when shots rang out, felt one of her legs go numb and feared she had been hit by a bullet. 

After realizing she had not been hit, the woman drove to the Creighton University Medical Center-University Campus at 24th and Cuming Streets to make sure her unborn child was OK. Police checked out the woman's car and it had not been damaged. 

Officers learned from neighbors that a vehicle was westbound on Whitmore Street near 28th Street when someone inside the car fired four to five shots at a group of teenagers standing on a corner. One of the teens fired twice in return, a neighbor said. 

The only apparent damage was to two parked vehicles and two homes. Police determined that one of the bullets passed through a window of one home before lodging in the outside wall of another. 

A pickup truck had damage to its windshield and dashboard. Another vehicle had damage to its windshield and roof. 

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or at omahacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription