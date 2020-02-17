Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested two men after stopping to help them and finding 100 pounds of marijuana and a half-pound of methamphetamine.
Troopers noticed an eastbound recreational vehicle on Interstate 80 near Lincoln that wasn't staying in its lane.
When the vehicle exited the Interstate near the Lincoln Airport on Friday afternoon, the troopers followed. They asked the driver, who had stopped at a gas station, to see if he needed help.
The trooper found out that the driver had a suspended license.
A patrol dog indicated that there were controlled substances in the RV, and troopers found the marijuana and meth during a search.
A 43-year-old man from Sacramento, California, and a 48-year-old man from Madison, Wisconsin, were arrested and booked into Lancaster County Jail on suspicion of possessing marijuana and meth and possession with intent to deliver.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.