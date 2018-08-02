Nebraska State Patrol troopers seized 94 pounds of marijuana and arrested two Oregon men Tuesday during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Cozad.
According to a patrol press release:
About 9 a.m., a trooper stopped a westbound 2018 Ford F-150 after its driver failed to signal. During the stop, a patrol canine smelled drugs.
The marijuana was found during a subsequent search. The patrol estimates its street value at $282,000.
The men, ages 25 and 26, were booked into the Dawson County Jail on suspicion of possessing more than a pound of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp.
Cozad is roughly 225 miles west of Omaha.
