The Nebraska State Patrol found 115 pounds of marijuana during an inspection in North Platte on Wednesday.
A trooper was looking at an auto transport trailer at a weigh station on eastbound Interstate 80, officials said. The trooper became suspicious and searched one of the vehicles on the trailer.
The trooper found 115 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $231,000.
Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.