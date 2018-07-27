7-25-18-NSP marijuana seizure

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper found 115 pounds of marijuana inside a car on a transport trailer during a routine inspection.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

The Nebraska State Patrol found 115 pounds of marijuana during an inspection in North Platte on Wednesday. 

A trooper was looking at an auto transport trailer at a weigh station on eastbound Interstate 80, officials said. The trooper became suspicious and searched one of the vehicles on the trailer. 

The trooper found 115 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $231,000. 

Officials said the investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.  

Notable Omaha crime news of 2018

Some of the biggest Omaha-area crime stories of the year so far. 

1 of 31

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription