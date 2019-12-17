Marijuana from Ogallala stop, 12/16

This marijuana was in a vehicle stopped Monday near Ogallala.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

Nebraska State Patrol troopers have arrested two people after discovering more than 200 pounds of marijuana during two traffic stops.

At about 5:40 p.m. MST Monday, a trooper spotted a Hyundai Santa Fe whose driver failed to signal a turn as the vehicle was exiting Interstate 80 at the Ogallala interchange. A search of the vehicle found 116 pounds of marijuana.

The 26-year-old driver of Renton, Washington, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana — more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. He was taken to the Keith County Jail.

Marijuana found near Kearney, 12/16

This marijuana was found after a Monday traffic stop near Kearney.

At approximately 7:20 p.m. CST Monday, another trooper saw a Ford Explorer following too closely on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Troopers who searched the SUV discovered 95 pounds of marijuana.

The 57-year-old driver from Pearl, Mississippi, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana – more than one pound and possession with intent to deliver. She was taken to the Buffalo County Jail.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann

