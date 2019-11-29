Nebraska state troopers arrested two people and seized almost 190 pounds of marijuana during traffic stops Wednesday and Thursday. 

The Wednesday evening stop was prompted by an eastbound Chevrolet Tahoe following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 near Wood River, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. 

Troopers searched the Tahoe after a dog detected a controlled substance in the vehicle and found 169 pounds of marijuana. The driver, a 31-year-old Milwaukee man, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, and having no drug tax stamp. He was booked into the Hall County Jail.

Troopers found another 20 pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and a handgun during a Thursday morning stop of a speeding eastbound Infinity Q50 on Interstate 76 near the Colorado border.

The driver, a 26-year-old man from Madison, Wisconsin, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a felony drug offense and having no drug tax stamp. He was booked in the Cheyenne County Jail.

