20 pounds of meth

The Nebraska State Patrol seized 20 pounds of meth during a traffic stop Tuesday near Kearney. 

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested three people and seized 20 pounds of meth during a traffic stop Tuesday night near Kearney. 

A Chevrolet Tahoe was pulled over about 8 p.m. after failing to use a turn signal while exiting Interstate 80, the patrol said. 

Troopers found 20 pounds of meth and two ounces of marijuana while searching the vehicle. The driver, a 31-year-old woman from Gary, Indiana, was driving with a revoked driver's license, the patrol said. 

The driver and two passengers, a 33-year-old Gary, Indiana, woman and a 21-year-old Harvey, Illinois, man, were arrested on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver and possession of marijuana, the patrol said. 

All three were booked in Buffalo County Jail. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email