Drug arrest

Troopers found 121 pounds of marijuana, 6 pounds of THC concentrate, 2 vials of steroids, a small amount of cocaine and approximately $14,000 in cash during a traffic stop Sunday.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested an Iowa man on suspicion of multiple drug violations following a traffic stop Sunday.

A trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Kearney about 7 p.m. after observing an eastbound Chevrolet Traverse driving on the shoulder, according to a press release from the State Patrol.

A Kearney police dog was called and detected the odor of a controlled substance.

Troopers found 121 pounds of marijuana, 6 pounds of THC concentrate, 2 vials of steroids, a small amount of cocaine and approximately $14,000 in cash.

The driver was booked into the Buffalo County Jail.

