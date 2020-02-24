A man who had threatened his father with a firearm and killed animals at a rural residence was shot and killed Monday in a confrontation with the Nebraska State Patrol, according to a statement from the patrol.

Print Zutavern, 28, was shot after he got out of an off-road vehicle and moved aggressively toward officers, the patrol said late Monday.

The incident remains under investigation.

The patrol provided this account:

At 6:16 a.m. Monday, the Custer County Sheriff’s Office called for the patrol to help with a standoff north of Arnold. The standoff had begun as a report of a suicidal person.

Patrol negotiators arrived and began communicating with Zutavern. Earlier that day, he had threatened his father with a firearm, shot multiple calves and threatened law officers, according to the patrol.

Negotiations continued through the day Monday, and the patrol obtained an arrest warrant for Zutavern on charges of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, use of a weapon to commit a felony, making terroristic threats and intentional cruelty to an animal.

At 6:11 p.m., Zutavern tried to leave the home in an off-road vehicle but was blocked by multiple state troopers. They shouted at him to put up his hands, but Zutavern got out of the vehicle, ignored the commands of the troopers and moved toward a trooper with his hand in his pocket. The trooper fired his weapon, striking Zutavern. No troopers were injured.

Zutavern was taken to a North Platte hospital, where he died. A shotgun was found in his off-road vehicle.

The trooper has been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with patrol policy. The Custer County attorney has begun an investigation, and a grand jury will be convened.

Nancy Gaarder

