An administrative assistant at the Nebraska State Penitentiary was arrested Friday, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports. 

Audra Jensen, 36, was arrested by the Nebraska State Patrol for unauthorized communication with a prisoner.

According to the department, Jensen has been employed by the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services since June, 2012. She began her current role at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in August, 2016. 

Under a state statute, unauthorized communication can include "any person who purposely or knowingly allows any committed offender to escape or, without the approval of the chief executive officer of the facility, allows any offender to be visited, conversed with, comforted, or relieved or conveys to or from any committed offender any communication or article."

Unauthorized communication with a prisoner is a Class IV felony.

