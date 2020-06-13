Following a pursuit initiated by the Nebraska State Patrol Thursday, an 18-year-old laid down on railroad tracks as a train was approaching and was pulled from the tracks by troopers.

A trooper attempted a traffic stop about 8 p.m. on a Kia Forte traveling 113 miles per hour on Interstate 80 in Lincoln. The driver fled and the pursuit was discontinued when the car entered streets at a high speed, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.

Later that night, another trooper spotted the Kia in Omaha, near 53rd and Pratt Streets. As the trooper attempted to contact the driver, the car drove off, running over the trooper’s foot. Troopers were able to track the vehicle with assistance from the Omaha Police Department helicopter as it drove west out of Omaha on I-80, the patrol said.

The driver, who is from Omaha, left I-80 at exit 432 and began traveling west on Highway 6. Near the intersection of Highway 6 and Highway 63, west of Ashland, troopers deployed stop sticks that halted the vehicle. The driver then fled on foot.

He ran to nearby railroad tracks and laid down as a train was approaching. Troopers ran onto the tracks and pulled him away as the train tried to stop. No one was injured.

The 18-year-old was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, no operator’s license and traffic violations. He was booked into Lancaster County Jail.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email