Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrested three people and seized 134 pounds of marijuana following two traffic stops Wednesday. 

Troopers discovered 121 pounds of marijuana concealed in trash bags, duffel bags and a suitcase after pulling over an eastbound Toyota Camry speeding near Giltner, Nebraska, at 12:40 p.m, according to a press release from the patrol.

During the stop, a patrol K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance in the vehicle. 

The driver, a 28-year-old man from Cliffside Park, New Jersey, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute and no drug tax stamp, and was booked in the Hamilton County Jail.

Another driver, in an eastbound Honda Accord, was pulled over for speeding on Interstate 80 near Sidney about 11:50 a.m. mountain time. A search of the vehicle, prompted by the smell of marijuana, revealed 13 pounds of marijuana and drug paraphernalia hidden inside a suitcase, the patrol said.

The driver, a 39-year-old man from Sacramento, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of marijuana, possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia and no operators license. He was booked in the Cheyenne County Jail.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

