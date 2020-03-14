Two pursuits spanning multiple counties ended in the arrest of a Norfolk man Saturday.

The first pursuit began about 2 p.m. after the Nebraska State Patrol tried to pull over a Chevrolet Camaro driven by Eric Wilson, 39, near West Point, the patrol said.

Wilson refused to stop, according to the patrol, and the trooper started pursuing him south on U.S. Highway 275. The trooper ended the pursuit out of caution for public safety as the vehicle approached West Point, the patrol said.

About an hour later, troopers in Omaha located the Camaro near 132nd and Blondo Streets. Troopers tried to stop it, but the driver fled again, initiating a pursuit west on West Maple Road, the patrol said.

The vehicle then turned north on Highway 275, reaching speeds of 120 mph.

Troopers used spike strips to slow the vehicle as it headed toward Fremont, and a tactical vehicle intervention ended the pursuit, the patrol said.

Wilson was booked into the Douglas County Jail on suspicion of willful reckless driving, felony flight to avoid arrest, false imprisonment and several traffic violations. He also had an active warrant from Madison County.

Troopers determined that a woman was being held in the vehicle against her will, the patrol said.

— Jessica Wade

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

