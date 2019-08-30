Nebraska State Patrol troopers found more than 17 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in a van near Gretna on Thursday. 

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., troopers saw a GMC Safari at a gas station at the Interstate 80 exit at mile marker 432.

"Due to the proximity of the vehicle to Interstate 80, a focus of high-intensity drug trafficking enforcement operations, troopers began to investigate," a press release from the State Patrol said. 

A patrol K-9 smelled the drugs inside the van and troopers found 17.2 pounds of suspected methamphetamine hidden inside the dash of the van, the patrol said. 

Two people inside the van, both from Mexico, were arrested and taken to the Sarpy County Jail on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine.  

