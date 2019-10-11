Nebraska State Patrol drug bust

Sixty-eight pounds of marijuana that Nebraska state troopers found in gift-wrapped boxes during a traffic stop Thursday.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

A California man’s gift-wrapping skills weren’t good enough to get almost 70 pounds of marijuana past Nebraska state troopers on Thursday afternoon.

Troopers seized 68 pounds of marijuana, found hidden inside gift-wrapped boxes, during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Wood River, the patrol said.

The driver of the vehicle, Joseph Hullinger, 56, said the several large boxes were gifts for a new baby.

Hullinger, of Santa Rosa, California, was arrested on suspicion of possession of more than a pound of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and having no drug tax stamp.

Hullinger was booked into the Hall County Jail.

— Jessica Wade

