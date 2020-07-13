42 pounds of marijuana confiscated in I-80 traffic stop

Bags of marijuana confiscated by the Nebraska State Patrol during a traffic stop near Sidney on Sunday.

 THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

The Nebraska State Patrol confiscated 42 pounds of marijuana Sunday after stopping a car for speeding on Interstate 80 near Sidney.

The 29-year-old driver from Maryland was arrested on suspicion of possessing more than 1 pound of marijuana, according to the patrol.

The traffic stop took place about 6 p.m. Mountain time. The marijuana was found in plastic in the trunk of the man's Hyundai Genesis.

He was booked into the Cheyenne County Jail.

