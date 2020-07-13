The Nebraska State Patrol confiscated 42 pounds of marijuana Sunday after stopping a car for speeding on Interstate 80 near Sidney.
The 29-year-old driver from Maryland was arrested on suspicion of possessing more than 1 pound of marijuana, according to the patrol.
The traffic stop took place about 6 p.m. Mountain time. The marijuana was found in plastic in the trunk of the man's Hyundai Genesis.
He was booked into the Cheyenne County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.