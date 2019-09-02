20190903_new_speeding

An aerial shot of a Nebraska State Patrol speeding operation. On various nights and weekends from May through August, different enforcement efforts aimed at speeding were conducted in the Omaha area.

 NEBRASKA STATE PATROL

A months-long operation by Nebraska State Patrol troopers aimed at drivers who speed resulted in six arrests, 58 tickets for driving offenses and the recovery of one stolen vehicle. 

The enforcement effort, which focused on the Omaha area, was spread out across several evenings and weekends from May 3 to Aug. 31. 

Troopers made four arrests for reckless driving and two arrests for drug possession. Two fugitives were taken into custody and one stolen vehicle was recovered. 

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Troopers issued a total of 58 citations for offenses like speeding, riding a motorcycle without a license, driving with a suspended license, not having proof of insurance and not wearing a seatbelt. Sixteen motorcycles were impounded. 

“Excessive speed is dangerous for everyone on the road,” said Captain Jason Scott, a commander with Troop A, in a news release. “This team effort was a success in both enforcement and raising awareness about the issue. Our troopers will remain vigilant and continue to watch for speeding violations.”

The state patrol partnered with other law enforcement agencies, including the Omaha Police Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and the state patrol's Aviation Support Division.

The operation was funded in part by a $17,900 grant from the Highway Safety Office of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 46

Tags

Reporter - Education

Erin is an enterprise reporter for the World-Herald. Previously, Erin covered education. Follow her on Twitter @eduff88. Phone: 402-444-1210.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription