A Dodge County Sheriff's Deputy is the subject of a 15-count indictment alleging nearly $11 million in fraud.

The indictment against Craig A. Harbaugh, 44, was announced Wednesday by U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly. Harbaugh is charged in connection with his Fremont weapons business, Tactical Solutions Gear.

According to the store's Facebook page, Tactical Solutions sells firearms, knives, holsters and related gear and outdoor equipment. The site says it caters to law enforcement, fire and rescue, military, security and civilian personnel.

Thirteen charges against Harbaugh allege wire fraud between October 2014 and October 2019. A statement released Wednesday by the U.S. Attorney's Office says that Harbaugh and his company defrauded a bank and six victims of $10,979,214. Two other charges allege bank fraud.

Harbaugh was arrested and appeared in court Wednesday.

No additional information was available from Kelly's office. Harbaugh couldn't be reached for comment Wednesday.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

