A traffic stop on Interstate 80 yielded $1.9 million in cash, after a Nebraska sheriff pulled over a pickup for a traffic violation.

At 9:35 a.m. Wednesday, Seward County Sheriff Mike Vance stopped an Ohio Silverado pickup for failing to signal a lane change.

Vance became suspicious and asked the driver for permission to search the vehicle, according to a statement from the Sheriff's Office. Vance's police dog, Igor, indicated the possibility of contraband and a full search was conducted with the assistance of other officers.

The money was found in a duffel bag in the rear of the truck.

The driver, a 42-year-old man from Toledo, has been arrested on suspicion of currency violations and money laundering, according to the Sheriff's Office. Federal charges are pending.

