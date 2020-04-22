20200423_new_gopvandals_pic1

The Nebraska GOP headquarters in Lincoln was vandalized.

 NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN PARTY

For the fourth time in two years, the downtown Lincoln headquarters of the Nebraska Republican Party has been vandalized.

This time, the vandalism occurred Wednesday afternoon, with three people in the office opening mail.

Someone threw a small rock through an alley-facing window at the state party office, near 16th and N Streets. The office window of the state party’s executive director, Ryan Hamilton, was hit.

Hamilton was working in another part of the office, installing security cameras, over the noon hour on Wednesday, he told The World-Herald. Another GOP staffer walking by the alley noticed the damage.

Police estimated the damage at $200, but Hamilton said it would likely cost more because the windows are older and a general contractor might need to fix them.

“The hundreds of thousands of Nebraskans who vote to put their trust in Republicans are not going to be cowed by any small-time vandal,” he said.

Officer Erin Spilker, Lincoln police spokeswoman, said there was no evidence indicating Wednesday’s vandalism was “a targeted incident or related to a political statement.”

Lincoln police also investigated damage to the state GOP office in 2018, when someone tossed a brick through the front window and spray-painted “Abolish ICE.”

Months later, a BB was fired into the front window. Another time, someone painted the word “resist” onto the building, the GOP said in an email raising funds for repairs.

Police have not made any arrests in the incidents. Anyone with information about this incident or the earlier cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb, as she did after the 2018 incident, condemned the property damage and said it has no place in Nebraska politics.

“With everything happening right now in our state and country, that someone would vandalize any office is unacceptable,” she said.

