A 66-year-old Nebraska state prison inmate being treated for a medical condition died Monday at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln.

Louis L. Burks, formerly of Omaha, was pronounced dead at 4:22 p.m., according to the Nebraska Department of Corrections. Burks began serving a 20- to 30-year sentence for two counts of attempted sexual assault of a child in Douglas County in 2013.

The cause of death has not been determined. A grand jury will conduct an investigation as required whenever an inmate dies in custody.

