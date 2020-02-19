A Nebraska man will serve more than 40 years in prison for filming himself sexually abusing a child, sharing some of those images on the dark web and possessing thousands of other images of child pornography.

Michael Dean McCullar, 47, of Dwight, Nebraska, was sentenced on Wednesday to 41 years and 10 months in prison for producing and possessing child pornography. There is no parole in the federal system. Chief U.S. District Judge John M. Gerrard issued the sentence.

Gerrard also ordered McCullar to pay $154,136 in restitution and $30,200 in fines and fees. The restitution will go to victims in his pornography collection whose identities are known and who submitted claims prior to sentencing, said Mike Norris, chief of the criminal division for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nebraska.

If McCullar is released from prison, he will be required to register as a sex offender and will be on supervised release the remainder of his life.

Homeland Security special agents in Nebraska were tipped off to McCullar by agents in Boston who were monitoring chat rooms and dark websites that trade in child pornography. (The dark web is a part of the Internet that requires special software or authorization to access.)

While perusing these chat rooms and websites, the agents came across someone sharing self-produced images of abuse. An agent struck up an online conversation with that person, who then agreed to send some of his images. Throughout the investigative process, agents determined that the man was McCullar.

Through an interview of McCullar and a search of his home, agents learned the details of his activities. They found more than 30,000 images and 1,500 videos of child pornography on his electronic devices.

U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly praised the investigation and sentencing, saying it sends a message that those who prey on children will face severe consequences. The case was brought under the Project Safe Childhood nationwide law enforcement initiative.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

