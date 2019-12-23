HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — A man already sentenced to prison for having sex with his adult daughter has taken a plea deal on the same charge in a different Nebraska county.

Travis Fieldgrove, 40, pleaded no contest Wednesday to attempted incest and is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 14, according to Adams County District Court records. Prosecutors had reduced the charge from incest in return for Fieldgrove's plea.

Travis Fieldgrove

Travis Fieldgrove

He made a similar deal in neighboring Hall County, where he lived, and was sentenced in May to two years in prison, court records say.

Fieldgrove and his daughter, now 21, married in Adams County in October last year, a month after police began to investigate their relationship. She reported to police that she told her mother three years ago that she wanted to meet her father. Her mother arranged a meeting with Fieldgrove, and she and Fieldgrove had a father-daughter relationship until September of last year, when it turned sexual, they told authorities in both counties.

DNA tests have confirmed their biological relationship, authorities have said.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription