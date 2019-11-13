An arrest warrant was issued last week for a former Nebraska resident charged with threatening to harm a Stratton, Nebraska, official with a homemade explosive device.
Fredrick A. Hamilton, 53, failed to appear for a Nov. 7 hearing in the 11th Judicial District that includes Hitchcock County. Judge David Urbom signed the warrant for Hamilton's arrest.
A Nebraska State Patrol investigator said Hamilton, who is free after paying 10% of $50,000 bail, now resides in Monroe, Washington. He is charged with possession of a destructive device, threatening with an explosive device and first-degree unlawful possession of explosives.
Hamilton, according to an affidavit by a Nebraska State Patrol investigator, was angry that more than a dozen dogs were removed from his home in Stratton, a village of about 345 people in southwest Nebraska. Hamilton on March 31, 2018, showed the brother of the official a device designed to injure or kill anyone who moved it, the investigator said.
Hamilton allegedly told another Stratton resident that he planned to leave the device on the lawn of Stratton village utilities superintendent Kevin League, 53, who has also served as the village's animal control officer. Hamilton said that he wanted Kevin League to have to move the device while he was mowing the lawn, causing it to explode. The Leagues are brothers.
The description of the device prompted investigators to obtain a search warrant for Hamilton's home. An explosive device was located in the home on April 4, 2018, and rendered safe by the state patrol's bomb squad.
The alleged homemade explosive seized by officers involved a 9-volt battery with wires attached, a mercury switch and a red cardboard tube that contained what authorities estimated to be 130 milligrams of "explosive composition."
Court records show that the village had received several complaints about a pack of Hamilton's dogs running loose and barking and growling at other residents. Hamilton had previously been convicted of numerous misdemeanors related to not licensing his dogs and violating a village ordinance that restricted residents to owning a maximum of three dogs.
Hamilton's attorney, Joel Burke, did not immediately return a call for comment.
