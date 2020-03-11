LINCOLN — A proposal to build a $52 million work-release facility in Omaha was shot down Wednesday by state lawmakers amid questions about whether Corrections Department officials would actually use the money and build a prison.
State Sen. Steve Lathrop of Omaha said the Legislature needs to address the state’s prison overcrowding “crisis” because it’s not being seriously addressed right now.
“This is something we’ve been kicking down the road for probably 15 years,” Lathrop said. “I think we should include it in the budget.”
State Corrections Director Scott Frakes said he didn’t need a low-risk work-release facility. Just last month, he announced a “request for information” for a 1,600-bed higher security prison that would be built by a private firm and then leased back to the state.
Lathrop, however, said that such an information request wasn’t really “a plan” and that it would take four to five years before such a prison could be built and opened. With the inmate population projected to grow by 200 a year, action needs to be swifter, Lathrop said.
“The question is, are we going to try and build our way out of this, or do something smarter?” he said.
Gering Sen. John Stinner, who heads the Appropriations Committee, told lawmakers that leasing a prison would most likely cost $50 million to $70 million a year, an expense that needs to be weighed against other budget priorities like property tax relief and workforce development.
Both he and Lathrop said that Nebraska needs to not only build a new prison, but also adopt sentencing reforms that will slow the influx of new inmates.
Several conservative states, Lathrop said, have reduced sentences on nonviolent crimes to avoid building expensive prisons. He blamed the war on crime in the 1990s, which saw sentences increased for many crimes, for the prison overcrowding.
“That was a great way to get elected. Now we’re seeing the cost,” he said.
State prisons house about 2,000 more inmates than they were designed to hold, which has spawned a federal lawsuit that holds the possibility that a federal judge will order the release of hundreds of inmates.
Several senators, however, questioned whether the Corrections Department would use the money since it opposed Lathrop’s plan. Others said that approving a $52 million expenditure required more debate.
In the end, lawmakers voted 14-13 on Lathrop’s amendment, which was far short of the 25 votes needed. The nine members of the Appropriations Committee did not vote on the amendment, which is the practice of that committee on matters that they did not include in their proposed budget.
Lathrop said he’ll now focus on sentencing reforms to address overcrowding.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
