Omaha police chief Todd Schmaderer and his deputy chiefs on Wednesday condemned the actions of Minneapolis police officers involved in the in-custody death of George Floyd.

Law enforcement officials in Nebraska on Wednesday condemned the actions of a Minneapolis police officer involved in the in-custody death of George Floyd.

Floyd, a black man, died Monday after a white officer knelt with his knee on Floyd’s neck. Floyd protested, saying he couldn’t breathe, before becoming unresponsive. The incident was captured on video by a bystander.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo fired the four officers who were at the scene.

“Although (Floyd’s death) did not happen locally, it can damage the relationships between law enforcement and communities across the country,” Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and his command staff said in a joint statement.

In 2017, Schmaderer fired four police officers following the in-custody death of a mentally ill man, Zachary BearHeels.

BearHeels died during a struggle with police in which he was shocked a dozen times with a Taser. Arbitrators reinstated three of the officers and upheld the termination of the fourth.

Other Nebraska law enforcement officials took to social media to let their thoughts be known.

La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten tweeted that there was no defense for the Minneapolis officer’s actions: “The majority of cops suit up everyday to protect & serve their communities.”

Kearney Police Chief Bryan Waugh said he stood with those condemning the officer’s actions: “I’ve seen enough video, it’s disturbing, it’s infuriating, & unacceptable,” he tweeted.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Hudson called for criminal charges to be filed. “It sickens me to see the death of Mr. Floyd,” he tweeted. “There was absolutely NO justification for the treatment he received.”

