The state says it is making changes in staffing at its treatment centers for juvenile offenders to better match treatment to the needs of youths and to account for changes in the numbers of youths at those centers.

Staff is being hired at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney and at a new treatment center in Lincoln. Staffing will be reduced at the treatment center in Geneva, according to a statement released Tuesday evening by the Department of Health and Human Services.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Leah Bucco-White, a spokeswoman for HHS, said 57 positions are being eliminated at the Geneva center and some of those are vacant. A total of 46 people are affected by the staff reduction at Geneva, she said.

The Geneva staff cuts, to go into effect Jan. 6, are the result of a decline in youths being treated there.

Roshelle Campbell, HHS human resources director, said the state will work with affected employees to help them shift to the Lincoln or Kearney centers, find employment elsewhere with the state or qualify for specialty positions being created at Geneva.

The centers have struggled with a number of issues, including escapes, assaults on staff, staffing shortages, programming deficiencies and, in Geneva, deteriorating building conditions.

OWH front pages through the years​

1 of 26

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription