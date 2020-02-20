A poster noting the murder of Valerie Claplanhoo of the Makah Indian Tribe is displayed during a bill signing ceremony on April 24, 2019, in Olympia, Washington. The bill, signed by Gov. Jay Inslee, creates liaison positions within the Washington State Patrol, and requires the agency to develop best practices in hopes of reducing disproportionate rates of violence faced by Native American and indigenous women, and also the frequency with which perpetrators of the crimes avoid justice.
In January, the friends, both members of the Omaha Tribe, were supposed to attend a substance abuse program together.
But today, Woodhull is in treatment and Aldrich is dead.
Woodhull said Aldrich was reported missing for a couple of days before her body was found Jan. 7 in a field on the Omaha reservation near Macy, Nebraska. A spokeswoman for the FBI said the FBI can’t say whether they are investigating, and tribal police declined to give more information.
Woodhull brought up Aldrich’s death at a recent listening session hosted by law enforcement and Native American officials. The session’s goal was to hear the community’s stories of missing Native American women. Other recent listening sessions have been held in Santee, Winnebago and Macy.
The sessions are helping the Nebraska State Patrol write a report on missing Native American women in Nebraska, which is due to the Legislature by June 1. A bill introduced by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, was signed into law last year for this purpose.
Native American women go missing at a higher rate than their population as compared to other ethnic groups. But the numbers are far from conclusive, law enforcement officials say, because of underreporting and different missing persons databases.
“We know that it is a problem,” said Nebraska State Patrol Capt. Matt Sutter, who is in charge of the study. “We don’t know to what extent or what the whole scope of the problem is yet.”
Nebraska ranked seventh of 29 states and Omaha was tied for eighth of 71 cities with the highest number of cases of missing and slain indigenous women, according to a 2018 report by the Urban Indian Health Institute. Researchers compiled information from law enforcement records, state and national databases, news media coverage, social media and family accounts.
The report identified 33 cases in Nebraska. Of those, 24 were in Omaha.
According to the Nebraska State Patrol missing persons database, as of Wednesday, there were 12 missing Native American girls or women in the state of Nebraska. They include old cases — a girl who went missing at age 3 and would now be 14 years old and a homeless woman who went missing in 2000. Five of the cases are teens from Winnebago, Omaha or Grand Island who have gone missing within the last year.
Judi gaiashkibos, the executive director of the Nebraska Commission on Indian Affairs, said her team has counted 24 missing Native women. An FBI database identifies about 12.
A woman could go missing for various reasons — domestic violence, human or labor trafficking, substance abuse or moving somewhere without notifying family.
“These communities are very vulnerable by isolation. And predators know that,” said gaiashkibos, an enrolled member of the Ponca Tribe. “There’s not a silver bullet solution, it will take layers and layers of partnerships to protect the vulnerable.”
At the Omaha listening session, the two major topics of discussion were domestic violence and human trafficking. Many people told stories of a daughter or friend who felt trapped in an abusive relationship and said access to resources is often difficult or time-consuming.
Some women distrust the system and don’t want to report violence because they fear their children will be taken away, said Nicole Tamayo-Benegas, a member of the Sicangu Lakota Tribe and the Youth and Family Program director with the Nebraska Urban Indian Health Coalition.
“We work one on one with the youth, and we hear a lot of the issues that they’re running into,” she said. “We also know there’s a lot of underlying issues in traumas that need to be addressed to really change what we’re seeing.”
Sutter said the report should explain the problem but also identify solutions. Jurisdiction of a case is a big issue, he said, so improving working relationships among tribal police, county and city agencies, the State Patrol and federal officials is key.
The U.S. Department of Justice announced in November a national strategy to address missing and slain Native Americans, including hiring 11 coordinators, creating FBI rapid deployment teams and analyzing data. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Nebraska has a tribal liaison for all issues that may occur on reservations, said U.S. Assistant Attorney Mike Norris.
Three reservations in Nebraska — the Santee Sioux, Winnebago and Omaha — fall under federal jurisdiction for major crimes. But tribal law enforcement is the first agency involved with missing persons cases, Norris said.
Sutter said it was surprising for him to learn that there are gaps among local agencies on how they report missing persons, so additional training could help streamline the process for all law enforcement across Nebraska.
“Not all missing persons cases are being processed uniformly across the state,” he said at the session held at the Ponca Tribe administration building in Omaha. “Some agencies are doing an outstanding job … and there are some that we feel could use a little bit more training and a little bit better understanding of what the resources are that are available to them.”
After the report is published, gaiashkibos said the work will only just begin and may include working with the Nebraska Legislature to revise law or ask for funding.
“See no evil, hear no evil, we can’t do that anymore. Those days are over,” she said. “Help us save these women and children.”
