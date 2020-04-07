A naked man strolling around Lincoln in the area of 84th Street and Old Cheney Road was arrested Monday on suspicion of indecent exposure. 

A resident called police about 10 p.m. to say he was watching the man walking around his property.  Police responded to the area and located a 37-year-old man completely in the nude. 

The caller reported he had seen the man doing the same thing on March 7 and 8. Officers reviewed surveillance video of the previous incidents and booked the man into jail on two additional counts of indecent exposure. 

At the time of the first two reports, officers also spoke with other victims who reported seeing a naked man but failed to locate him. 

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

