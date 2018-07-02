Five people were arrested Saturday after more than 200 motorcyclists traveled in a pack across Omaha, popping wheelies, running red traffic lights and riding on the sidewalk, an Omaha police spokesman said.
Several fled from police.
Five were arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving and flight to avoid arrest. Their motorcycles were impounded, and one stolen motorcycle was recovered, said Officer Greg O’Neil, an Omaha police spokesman.
People reported seeing the pack of motorcyclists throughout the city Saturday afternoon, from downtown to northwest Omaha. Those who fled from police were apprehended at different spots along the North 90th Street corridor from West Dodge Road to Fort Street and also near 108th and Fort, O’Neil said.
A police helicopter and Nebraska State Patrol troopers helped track down offenders.
The motorcyclists had a “willful disregard for the safety of persons and property,” according to one State Patrol tweet.
Said another: “For the second consecutive night, our Troopers and (Omaha police officers) are out cracking down on reckless motorcycles. For those of you engaging in that type of behavior, consider this your fair warning. Get responsible, or get impounded.”
This is a good start, but you'll eventually have to arrest almost every single one of these dolts, and impound the motorcycles, in order to curb this activity.
