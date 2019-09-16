Two motorcyclists who reached speeds exceeding 100 mph while trying to flee from a Nebraska State Patrol trooper were arrested Sunday, the agency said.

At about 3 p.m. Sunday, the State Patrol received a report of two people on motorcycles driving recklessly in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Seward, according to a press release. A trooper found the riders and saw one motorcycle didn't have license plates and was doing a wheelie.

When the riders spotted the trooper, they fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph and the trooper initiated a pursuit, the release said.

The motorcycles weaved between lanes and split cars as they kept speeding.

One motorcycle rider exited near Utica. The other motorcycle rider missed the exit and stopped on the shoulder and was taken into custody.

The other motorcycle rider got back on I-80 in the eastbound lanes and the trooper followed until the motorcycle reached speeds of more than 130 mph in heavy traffic. The troopers terminated the pursuit and called in a State Patrol helicopter.

Troopers in the helicopter found the motorcycle rider on Highway 34 entering Lincoln from the west. The rider tried to hide in a downtown Lincoln parking garage but was arrested.

The riders were both Lincoln men, ages 22 and 21, and both were arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest and no motorcycle endorsement.

