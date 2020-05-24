A man was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center with life-threatening injuries early Sunday after a hit-and-run SUV-motorcycle collision in midtown Omaha.

The name of the man, who was riding a motorcycle, was being withheld pending notification of family. The vehicle that left the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest Radial and Hamilton Street is described as a dark-colored SUV. 

Investigators determined that the injured man was riding a 2017 Hyosung motorcycle south on Northwest Radial about 1:30 a.m. A northbound vehicle turned west onto Hamilton Street in front of the motorcycle, colliding with the motorcyclist.

When first responders arrived, they found the motorcyclist with life-threatening head injuries. The SUV had left the scene. 

Omaha police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or omahacrimestoppers.org.​ Tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

