A motorcyclist died Sunday following a collision with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 6 west of Hastings.
Jeffery D. Hoffart, 54, of Hastings, was taken to Mary Lanning Memorial Hospital in Hastings with critical injuries about 2 p.m., according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. Hoffart died later at the hospital.
The driver of the pickup, Gerald M. Mousel, 81, of Roseland, Nebraska, and a passenger, Sharon Mousel, also were taken to the hospital. They reportedly had minor injuries. A second passenger was not injured.
Deputies determined that Hoffart was eastbound on Highway 6. The westbound pickup driven by Mousel failed to yield to the motorcycle while turning south onto Roseland Avenue and collided with the motorcycle.
