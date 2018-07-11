Milton Felder said he had no words.
The 51-year-old felon — who orchestrated a robbery outside McMillan Middle School that ended in the death of 21-year-old Brandon White — turned to the victim’s mother Tuesday.
The rims of his eyes red, he said: “I’m at a loss. What do you say to someone for taking their loved one? I don’t know how to do it. You can’t tell nobody you’re sorry for taking their loved ones.”
He paused, chewing the corner of his lip.
“(But) I know I’m sorry for it.”
Moments later, Felder would be sentenced to 36 to 40 years in prison for manslaughter and a gun charge. The term means the Omaha man, a four-time felon, most likely will spend the rest of his life in prison. His attorney, Jim McGough, said Felder has been diagnosed with late-stage colon cancer.
Just before Judge Greg Schatz imposed the sentence, White’s mother, Sharon, addressed Felder.
She noted that he was by far the oldest adult outside the middle school that day. Felder had hatched a plan with three teens to rob her son and another young man of the marijuana they had planned to sell. Felder even provided the guns and the gloves.
“You knew what was going to happen,” White told Felder. “You didn’t have to go get the guns. You were old enough to prevent it from happening.
“Instead you assisted in taking my son’s life. You didn’t have to take my son’s life over something so simple.”
Something simple turned into a cluster the evening of May 24, 2017.
Prosecutor Amy Jacobsen and Schatz laid out the facts of the case:
About 8:15 p.m., Olivia Cribbs, 16, and Larquan Washington-Porter, 16, met up with Brandon White and Denzel Bonds on the pretense of buying $110 worth of marijuana from them. After Bonds showed the marijuana, Cribbs and Washington-Porter fumbled around, acting like they were looking for money.
Surveillance video at the school showed Felder, then 49, and Allana Smith, then 18, pull up in a tan Chevrolet Impala. Smith got out and pointed a gun at Bonds in the driver’s seat.
In the passenger’s seat, White cocked a .22-caliber firearm. Smith took off running. Bonds and White got out of the car and ran, too.
Felder fired at White from inside his car. Schatz noted that he was wearing gloves, as was Smith — further evidence that they had planned a robbery. (Smith is awaiting sentencing.)
“This is bull(expletive),” Felder muttered as the judge laid out the facts.
Sharon White listened to Felder’s regret — and his attorney’s reference to his cancer. White noted to Felder that he had cancer when he cooked up the plot.
“So you took someone’s life because you’re losing yours?” said White, incredulous.
For Sharon White, who now has lost two sons to gun violence, Tuesday’s sentence was at least partial relief — something she hasn’t experienced in the death of her oldest son, Jimmy White. The elder son, 29, was shot in November 2005 near 16th and Locust Streets. His killer has never been charged.
“I’ve had a son get killed with no justice,” Sharon White said. “So this is a relief. It makes you appreciate justice even more.”
So what happened to his accomplices? Were they sentenced or slap on the wrist judgement?
