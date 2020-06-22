The mother of an underage driver responsible for a rollover crash that killed a 14-year-old Blair girl has been sentenced to 3½ years probation and eight days in the Washington County Jail. 

Makayla Maguire, 35, of Blair, pleaded no contest to two counts of negligent child abuse and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, both misdemeanors. She was sentenced June 16 by Washington County Judge Francis Barron III.

Heidy Martinez was killed July 5, 2019, when an SUV driven by Dylan Maguire crashed into a field northwest of Blair about a half-mile west of the intersection of Washington County Roads 23 and 18. Martinez was a passenger in the SUV.

Heidy Martinez

Heidy Martinez

Officials said the Chevrolet SUV was going south when the driver lost control, entered a cornfield on the east side of the road and rolled. 

Barron ordered Maguire to complete 100 hours of community service and she is not to have any child that is not her own under her care during probation. The judge crafted Maguire's jail time to coincide with the day Heidy died, her birthday and holidays. 

Dylan Maguire, who was 14 at the time of the crash, was sentenced earlier this month to probation until November 2023, when he turns 19.​ He is not allowed to possess a driver's license until his probation ends. 

Dylan had a school permit that allows an unsupervised driver to travel between school and home. But investigators said that six teens, all between 13 and 14, were out on a joy ride.  

Heidy Martinez, who would have been a freshman at Blair High School, was a "dedicated" Gerald Otte Blair Middle School band member and "did extremely well academically," a Blair Community Schools spokesman said. 

Photos: Our best staff images from June 2020

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email