Legenn Clayton

A GoFundMe page shows 4-month-old Legenn Clayton with his mother, Lanisha Marlowe.

A 4-month-old Omaha boy who officials say suffered a brain injury at the hands of his father has died. 

Legenn Clayton died Saturday from injuries he received on Nov. 15, Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said Wednesday.

The child had been at a hospital in "grave condition" from head and brain trauma and retinal bleeding, officials said. 

Legenn's father, Kevin Clayton, was charged last week with intentional child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury, but Kleine's office on Wednesday filed an upgraded charge of intentional child abuse resulting in death. Clayton now faces 20 years to life in prison if convicted. 

Legenn is the city's 15th homicide victim this year. 

Clayton was caring for Legenn at a motel room near 144th Street and West Center Road when he called 911 about 7:30 p.m. because he found Legenn unresponsive, according to a police report.

Legenn's mother, Lanisha Marlowe, was working at her restaurant job when she got a call from police saying her son was on the way to the hospital. She said Clayton told her their son had an arched back and was foaming at the mouth. 

Doctors told her that Legenn suffered a brain bleed that was one to two weeks old. Marlowe has said she thinks another caretaker, not Clayton, hurt her son. 

“This man that cried the first time he held that baby in the hospital room … is shaking him?” said Marlowe, 24, after Clayton’s court hearing last week. “I can’t believe it. I won’t believe it.”

Marlowe has created a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses.

Kleine has said Legenn suffered new injuries Nov. 15 when Clayton was the sole caretaker. 

