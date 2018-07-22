In April 2014, Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer asked the Omaha Crime Stoppers board to increase the money given to people whose tips help police solve crimes.
With the help of private donors, the payout for tips leading to a homicide arrest rose from $1,000 to $25,000.
Since then, homicide-related tips have more than doubled compared with the previous three years.
The number of payouts — 10 — stayed the same, but the money paid out increased: $225,000 from 2015 through 2017 compared with $9,500 from 2011 through 2013.
“Money talks,” said Mark Langan, president of the Omaha Crime Stoppers board and a retired Omaha police officer. “Twenty-five thousand dollars is a life-changing amount of money to a lot of people. The enhanced reward causes people to call more now than they used to.
“They stay anonymous and make money, and the police solve homicides. It’s a win-win situation.”
If people have information about a homicide, they are asked to call Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP or provide the information at omahacrimestoppers.org.
Tipsters never are asked their names, and all phone numbers are encrypted and cannot be traced, Langan said.
“The board or the police never try to find out who the caller was,” Langan said. “It’s sacred to the program that the caller remain anonymous.”
The caller is given an identification number that he or she can use to track the progress of the tip. If the tip warrants a payout, the person will provide the ID number, not a name, at the bank.
Private donations fund the payouts. The organization is always looking for donations, Langan said.
