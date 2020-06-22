A Michigan man was arrested on suspicion of willfull reckless driving and a missing teen was located after a pursuit Saturday on Interstate 80 in the Omaha area. 

The 22-year-old driver from Farwell, Michigan, was also arrested on suspicion of flight to avoid arrest, criminal impersonation, several traffic offenses and possession of marijuana over an ounce but less than a pound. A 15-year-old female passenger, who had been reported missing, was returned to Michigan. 

The incident began about 2 p.m., when a Nebraska state trooper was leaving the Omaha area en route to a call at Mahoney State Park. The trooper was traveling westbound on I-80 with lights and siren activated when a Chevrolet Malibu swerved into the trooper's lane, making contact. 

The Chevrolet failed to stop and fled from the area with the trooper in pursuit. The Chevrolet exited I-80 and stopped in the parking lot of a Papillion gas station, where the driver and passenger were taken into custody. 

