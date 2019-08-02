An amber alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Lincoln girl.
The Lincoln Police report that Camille Iacono was last seen at about 5 p.m. getting into a red SUV.
Iacono is 5-foot-8 and 105 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress.
Police believe Iacono may have been corresponding with an adult man in Texas.
