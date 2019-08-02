Camille Iacono

14-year-old Camille Iacono was last seen getting into a red SUV.

An amber alert has been issued for a 14-year-old Lincoln girl.

The Lincoln Police report that Camille Iacono was last seen at about 5 p.m. getting into a red SUV.

Iacono is 5-foot-8 and 105 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black dress. 

Police believe Iacono may have been corresponding with an adult man in Texas.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 46

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription