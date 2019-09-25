A teacher in the Millard Public Schools has been cited on suspicion of child abuse after she allegedly dragged a student across the floor.

According to an Omaha police report, state child welfare officials were contacted Sept. 6 by personnel from Walt Disney Elementary School, 5717 S. 112th St., about one of their students.

The school’s principal said a 10-year-old student had been dragged across the floor by his teacher, Theresa Curley, 26. The report said the student had four or five rug burns on his back.

The student was seen by the school nurse, and Curley was placed on administrative leave.

Curley could not be immediately reached for comment Wednesday.

Rebecca Kleeman, a spokeswoman for the district, said “multiple staff members saw and reported unacceptable roughness with a student to the school administration.”

Administrators, she said, then immediately contacted state child welfare officials and the district’s human resources department for an internal investigation.

“These two steps are always followed in any situation involving allegations against a student. Our principals have also been in contact with the families involved,” Kleeman said.

