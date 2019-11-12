A trial has been scheduled for a midwife who tried unsuccessfully to deliver a child at an Omaha home.

Hock

Angela Hock

Douglas County District Court records say the trial of 36-year-old Angela Hock was set last week to begin July 20. She has pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of negligent child abuse resulting in death.

Prosecutors say Hock tried to deliver a breech baby on June 15 after the mother was in labor for 24 hours. She couldn't turn the baby around, and paramedics were called.

The baby was born in an ambulance, but she was limp. She lived for two days.

Hock, who lives in Riverdale, does not hold a midwife license in Nebraska.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 45

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription