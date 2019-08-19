metro area
Man suffers gunshot wound near Bluffs hotel
A man was shot in the arm early Monday, Council Bluffs police said.
Officers went to the Best Western Crossroads of the Bluffs near 24th Street and Interstate 80 at 1:54 a.m. for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.
The man was taken to a hospital.
Anyone with information should call the criminal investigation division at 712-328-4728 or file an anonymous report at 712-328-STOP. — Alia Conley
Nebraska
Iowa man killed in crash north of West Point
A Denison, Iowa, man was killed Sunday in a crash north of West Point, Nebraska, officials said.
The crash occurred on Nebraska Highway 9 about 1½ miles north of West Point when a vehicle crossed the line and ran into another vehicle, the Cuming County Sheriff’s Office said.
The crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. Sunday when a Mazda driven by Jose Luis Barrios, 21, of Denison collided with a Chevrolet Traverse driven by Michael J. Jensen, 28, of West Point, officials said.
Barrios was pronounced dead at the scene. Jensen was taken to St. Francis Memorial Hospital in West Point.
West Point is about 75 miles northwest of Omaha. — World-Herald News Service
Iowa
Fair breaks attendance record set last year
DES MOINES — The Iowa State Fair set an attendance record, as pleasant weather gave a boost to the usual attractions of food, animals, carnival rides and performances.
Fair officials said Monday that an unofficial 1,170,375 people visited the fair during its 11-day run on the east side of Des Moines. That topped the previous record, set last year, by about 40,000 people.
The busiest day was Aug. 10, when 122,111 visited the fair.
Attendance exceeded 100,000 on nine of the fair’s 11 days. — AP
@OWHCRIME
Follow us on Twitter for the latest news on crime and courts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.