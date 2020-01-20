Metro area

Man arrested in 108 mph hit-and-run on West Dodge

Omaha police officers have arrested a man who is accused of driving a car 108 mph, colliding with an SUV and fleeing.

Police said the 23-year-old man was driving a 2014 Ford Fusion east on West Dodge Road near 156th Street at 12:10 a.m. Dec. 1. Witnesses said the man’s car collided with the back of a 2011 Ford Edge, forcing the SUV into the inside barrier of West Dodge Road. Four teens inside the vehicle were injured.

The man continued to drive east and did not stop, police said.

Investigators found that the man was driving 108 mph just before the collision. Officers arrested the man Friday on suspicion of leaving the scene of a personal injury crash causing serious bodily injury and willful reckless driving.

Witness statements were vital in helping secure an arrest, police said.

Notable crime news of 2019

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 60

— Alia Conley

23-year-old man wounded in shooting at 96th and Ida

A man was shot Sunday night at 96th and Ida Streets, and police want information about what happened.

Just before 8:40 p.m., Omaha police officers responded to the parking lot of the Bucky’s convenience store at 9645 Ida St. to investigate a call of gunshots that had been fired there. About 10 minutes later, 23-year-old Kaleb Johnson arrived by private vehicle at Immanuel Medical Center. Johnson then was taken by rescue squad to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy. He was listed in fair condition Monday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP , at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. — Bob Glissmann

Nebraska

2 men accused of throwing dog into ice-covered lake

ELWOOD — Two Elwood men accused of repeatedly throwing a dog into an ice-covered lake have been charged with animal cruelty.

The Gosper County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Friday that James Pollock, 28, and Austin Vanburen, 19, were charged Jan. 7 after the office received calls reporting a video posted to social media showing Pollock throwing the year-old Labrador retriever onto the iced-over lake, where it landed on its back and broke through the ice. The dog was able to swim back to shore, but investigators say the men threw the dog into the lake two more times. Vanburen is suspected of videotaping the incident and told investigators that he threw the dog onto the ice once himself.

Investigators said the dog was Pollock’s. The dog was later examined by a veterinarian and found to be uninjured. The dog was taken from Pollock and is now being kept at a shelter.

Both men are set to be arraigned on Jan. 24. — AP

@OWHCRIME

Follow us on Twitter for news on crime, fires, traffic and more.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068,

twitter.com/aliavalentine

Tags

Alia Conley covers breaking news, crime, crime trends, the Omaha Police Department and initial court hearings. Follow her on Twitter @aliavalentine. Phone: 402-444-1068.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription